OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on OUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

OUT stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.94. OUTFRONT Media has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.27 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 258.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 8.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 834,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 66,516 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,304,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,658,000 after purchasing an additional 94,997 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 25,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

