Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 823,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,401 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $38,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 4.2% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.62.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 18.56%. Analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 16.76%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

