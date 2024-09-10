Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2,339.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,934 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,271 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.9% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 950.1% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,088.5% in the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 29,541 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,096.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 33,883 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 744.8% in the second quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 46,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 905.1% in the second quarter. Gerber LLC now owns 32,002 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 28,818 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.5 %

NVDA opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised their target price on NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,509,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $15,448,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,358,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,474,135,774.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,725,633 shares of company stock valued at $454,719,722 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

