Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.82.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PZZA. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Papa Johns International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.19. Papa Johns International has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.79.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $507.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Papa Johns International will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Papa Johns International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa Johns International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 396.0% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Papa Johns International by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 889,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,838,000 after acquiring an additional 232,177 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,074,000 after acquiring an additional 166,246 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Papa Johns International in the first quarter worth $1,142,000.

About Papa Johns International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

