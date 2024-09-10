ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.16

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.34. ParkerVision shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 379,627 shares changing hands.

ParkerVision Stock Down 5.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.22.

ParkerVision Company Profile

ParkerVision, Inc designs and develops radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

