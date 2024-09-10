Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stake Lowered by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,300 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Custom Index Systems LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 45.1% in the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 6,167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after buying an additional 64,013 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 12,268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 167,834 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 4,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 46.9% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 13,031 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,934.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,934.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $327,541.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,994,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,979,110.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,812 shares of company stock worth $11,199,274 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $163.86 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $287.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.27 and a 200-day moving average of $168.90.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

