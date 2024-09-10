PayPoint (LON:PAY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $582.34

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 582.34 ($7.62) and traded as high as GBX 676 ($8.84). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 673 ($8.80), with a volume of 40,800 shares trading hands.

PayPoint Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £486.27 million, a PE ratio of 1,373.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 674.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 582.34.

PayPoint Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a GBX 9.60 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.50. PayPoint’s payout ratio is currently 3,877.55%.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

