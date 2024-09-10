PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Acquires 805,300 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 805,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $26,268,886.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,634,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,110,372.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 510,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.18 per share, for a total transaction of $16,921,800.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 307,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $12,040,540.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 140,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,402,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 102,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.91 per share, with a total value of $4,580,820.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $4,431,000.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 365,200 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.84 per share, with a total value of $16,010,368.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 38,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,658,700.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 600,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,478,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 403,400 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.36 per share, for a total transaction of $17,894,824.00.

PBF opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.51. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.57.

PBF Energy last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.30.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

