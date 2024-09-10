PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 600,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $26,478,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,004,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,260,844.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 3,420,900 shares of company stock worth $134,467,138 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 136,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

