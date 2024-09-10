Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $157.19 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,068.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,272,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163,430 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 5.8% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $157,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.08. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $15,448,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,358,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,474,135,774.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $15,448,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,358,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,474,135,774.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,725,633 shares of company stock worth $454,719,722 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

