PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of PetIQ worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PetIQ during the second quarter worth $11,414,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,164,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after buying an additional 132,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after buying an additional 108,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PetIQ by 243.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 151,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 107,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PetIQ

In related news, Director Scott Huff sold 12,117 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $268,876.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair lowered PetIQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

PetIQ Trading Up 0.4 %

PetIQ stock opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $30.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. PetIQ had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

