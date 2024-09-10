Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Increased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MRA Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 22,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 171,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72,818 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 97,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerusso Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,919,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pfizer Stock Performance
Shares of PFE opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $34.62. The company has a market capitalization of $166.60 billion, a PE ratio of -489.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Pfizer Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.
Pfizer Company Profile
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
