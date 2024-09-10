Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 190.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,728 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,129,927,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099,024 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $172,902,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 181.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,670,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,855,000 after buying an additional 4,947,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,796,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,837,000 after buying an additional 4,133,786 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.07. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -489.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

