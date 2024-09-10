Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,299 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $12,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAHC. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,130,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,667,000 after acquiring an additional 256,807 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 102,793 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 137,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 13.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 83,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phibro Animal Health

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America increased their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Up 5.5 %

PAHC stock opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

