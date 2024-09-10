Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at UBS Group

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.05.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $127.45 on Monday. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $128.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,634,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 54,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

