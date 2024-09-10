Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 377.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:PNW opened at $89.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.62. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 76.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $424,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.