Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.69) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.07).

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLRX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

PLRX opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $19.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 71,369 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,579,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,606,000 after buying an additional 62,173 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,047,000 after buying an additional 658,516 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics

In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $88,503.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 94,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,148.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $88,503.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 94,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,148.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $126,131.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,596 shares of company stock worth $804,530. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Stories

