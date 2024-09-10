Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Upgraded by Leerink Partnrs to “Strong-Buy”

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $142,407.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 7,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $88,503.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 94,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,148.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $142,407.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,596 shares of company stock worth $804,530 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,636,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,346,000 after purchasing an additional 785,000 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,047,000 after purchasing an additional 658,516 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,377,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after purchasing an additional 464,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,827,000 after acquiring an additional 412,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,097,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,149,000 after acquiring an additional 400,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Stories

