Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Position Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.60% of Polaris worth $26,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PII. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 174.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.80. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $109.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). Polaris had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PII has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.18.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

