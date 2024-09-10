Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PSNY. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $0.74 to $0.78 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNY opened at $1.49 on Monday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 399.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 21,971,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571,426 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,235,000. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

