Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) by 9,350.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Potbelly were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 10.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter worth approximately $2,208,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter worth approximately $5,820,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 859,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the period. 72.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Price Performance

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.24 million, a PE ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25. Potbelly Co. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $14.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. Potbelly had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 21.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Potbelly Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Potbelly in a report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Potbelly from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Potbelly

In other news, major shareholder Nierenberg Investment Manageme acquired 23,394 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,868.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,561,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,340,340.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Profile

(Free Report)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

