PowerUp Acquisition (NASDAQ:PWUP) Shares Up 0.5%

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.29. 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 18,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

PowerUp Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23.

Institutional Trading of PowerUp Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition stock. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.63% of PowerUp Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

About PowerUp Acquisition

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

