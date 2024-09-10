PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Rothschild Robert De Sells 904 Shares

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 904 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $119,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,930 shares in the company, valued at $36,158,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,708 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $222,501.16.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Performance

PNRG opened at $126.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.55. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a one year low of $92.40 and a one year high of $138.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 26.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 8.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

Featured Stories

