Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 20,504 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,504 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Confluent by 125.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Confluent by 40.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Stock Up 1.8 %

CFLT opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 0.89. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $234.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 9,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $207,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 687,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,904,631.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $222,429.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 510,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,656,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 9,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $207,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 687,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,904,631.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,955 over the last quarter. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W raised Confluent to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Confluent

Confluent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.