Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.95 Million Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in NV5 Global by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 191,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.45. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.14 and a 52-week high of $115.01.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tardan Francois sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $159,987.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Edward H. Codispoti sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $69,509.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,326.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tardan Francois sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $159,987.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,540 shares of company stock valued at $522,683. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

