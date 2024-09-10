Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of SiriusPoint worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPNT. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at $142,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the second quarter valued at $166,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPNT opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.93.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

