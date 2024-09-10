Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,197 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VSCO. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

VSCO opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

