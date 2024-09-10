Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 413,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,850 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $135.32 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -50.36%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

