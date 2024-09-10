Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 374 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Shutterstock worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter worth $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 31,733.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 69.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.94. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $220.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSTK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

