Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 911 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Buckle worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Buckle by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Buckle by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Buckle by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Buckle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Buckle during the 4th quarter worth about $3,410,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 24,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,046,825.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,924,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,688,978.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,952 in the last ninety days. 39.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.78. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $48.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

