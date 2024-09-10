Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,978 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $863,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 2.2 %

HMN stock opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $388.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.18%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.