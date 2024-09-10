Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,347 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

URTH stock opened at $149.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.81. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $114.70 and a one year high of $154.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

