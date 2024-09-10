Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 40,926 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,926 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.22 and a 200-day moving average of $80.96. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $89.45.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

