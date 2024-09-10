Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 8,239 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 73.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $363.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $371.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.58 and a 200 day moving average of $325.35.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.68.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

