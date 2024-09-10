Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $165.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.79 and a 200 day moving average of $150.04. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $167.51. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

