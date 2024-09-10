Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 119,889 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 306.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,889 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 121.3% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.