Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,049,000 after purchasing an additional 57,259 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 29,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 571,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,347,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.53. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.454 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

