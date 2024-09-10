Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.39 Million Stake in Global X Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMM)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 19.50% of Global X Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000.

Global X Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of EMM stock opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59. Global X Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $26.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.96.

About Global X Emerging Markets ETF

The Global X Emerging Markets ETF (EMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of emerging market companies of all sizes that are believed to be future leaders within their respective markets. EMM was launched on Sep 24, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

