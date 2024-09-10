Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $311.17 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $233.54 and a 1 year high of $322.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $312.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.96. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

