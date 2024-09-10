Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.90 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.93.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

