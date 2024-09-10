Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.53 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,757 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAE. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 25,243 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 545,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after buying an additional 25,680 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,366,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 371,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after buying an additional 57,860 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

