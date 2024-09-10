Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.63 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.34% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 564,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,231,000 after buying an additional 17,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $68.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.74 and its 200 day moving average is $68.51.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

