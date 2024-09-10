Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.71 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,449,000 after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,039,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,523,000 after buying an additional 178,898 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,694,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,211,000 after buying an additional 127,828 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,166,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,565,000 after buying an additional 36,696 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,200,000 after acquiring an additional 44,515 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $47.83.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

