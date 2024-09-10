Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.96 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,301,000.

MDY opened at $540.36 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $574.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $548.31 and a 200-day moving average of $541.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

