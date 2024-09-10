Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,551 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 26,237 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 90,147 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 7.7% in the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 181,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $54,271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Argus boosted their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.96.

FedEx Trading Up 0.6 %

FDX opened at $283.30 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.59.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

