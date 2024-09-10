Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,044 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $41.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average is $40.95.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

