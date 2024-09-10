Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 11,611 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

VONV opened at $80.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $82.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average of $77.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.389 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

