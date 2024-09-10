Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 11,611 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance
VONV opened at $80.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $82.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average of $77.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.