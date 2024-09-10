Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 14,087 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DYNF. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 76,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of DYNF stock opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $48.83.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

