Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 51,477 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 51,477 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $6,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 941,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 86,383 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5,208.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 886,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,562,000 after buying an additional 869,365 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 783,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,443,000 after buying an additional 422,670 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,145.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 733,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,536,000 after buying an additional 674,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5,229.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 251,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after acquiring an additional 246,530 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

