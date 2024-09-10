Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,668 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $36.84. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $39.16.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

